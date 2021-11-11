Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will announce sales of $1.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. GameStop reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE GME opened at $199.19 on Thursday. GameStop has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $483.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of -207.49 and a beta of -2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 1,030.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

