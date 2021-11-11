Analysts Expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $233.97 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $233.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.10 million and the highest is $239.50 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $290.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $603.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $600.40 million to $609.07 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $629.29 million, with estimates ranging from $515.72 million to $751.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on IONS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,484. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.01. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 457,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,563,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

