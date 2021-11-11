Analysts Expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.18. Option Care Health posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 275,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 69,200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $2,955,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth $1,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $26.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 1.20. Option Care Health has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $28.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

