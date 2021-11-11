Analysts Expect PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAR Technology’s earnings. PAR Technology reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that PAR Technology will report full year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.23) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PAR Technology.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $68.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,408,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,184 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PAR Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,436,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in PAR Technology by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.06. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $43.47 and a twelve month high of $90.35.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PAR Technology (PAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.