Analysts Expect The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) will announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Coca-Cola’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. The Coca-Cola posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Coca-Cola.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price target on The Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total value of $1,034,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,206 shares of company stock worth $3,686,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,657,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,450,000 after purchasing an additional 19,139,302 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $757,802,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,149,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,418,000 after buying an additional 5,210,303 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,609,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,214,000 after buying an additional 5,089,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after buying an additional 4,685,925 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.72. 8,813,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,514,050. The company has a market capitalization of $245.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

