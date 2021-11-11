Analysts Issue Forecasts for Scientific Games Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Scientific Games in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SGMS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $76.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average of $71.87. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $32.77 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Scientific Games by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,547,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

