Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sierra Wireless, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:SW)

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Wireless in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.88.

Shares of SW opened at C$23.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$864.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.49. Sierra Wireless has a 1-year low of C$13.86 and a 1-year high of C$28.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52.

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$163.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$144.43 million.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

