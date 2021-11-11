Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ:HTBI opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 3,277 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $90,871.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 2,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $75,590.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,923 shares in the company, valued at $997,222.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $377,323 in the last 90 days. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.81%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.