Analysts Offer Predictions for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will earn ($5.83) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($5.68). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $136.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.34. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $91.04 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,015,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,775,000 after buying an additional 106,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,783,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,275,000 after acquiring an additional 92,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,579,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,072,000 after acquiring an additional 179,462 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,778,000 after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $294,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $3,875,870 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

