Analysts Set DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) PT at $38.70

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,640,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,909,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DV opened at $34.90 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.91 and a quick ratio of 11.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.