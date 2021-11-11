Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $13.85

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 655,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,719. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 5.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ecopetrol by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

