Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $13.85

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.85.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.
Ecopetrol stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.75. 655,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,719. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.66.
About Ecopetrol
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
