Analysts Set Expectations for Peabody Energy Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) – B. Riley issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peabody Energy in a research report issued on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the coal producer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

In other Peabody Energy news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,157,976.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $3,091,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BTU. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $58,067,000 after buying an additional 6,053,708 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $17,439,000 after buying an additional 1,548,412 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $32,706,000 after buying an additional 1,179,220 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 623.7% during the second quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,096,708 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 945,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 899,486 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.