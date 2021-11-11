Analysts Set Expectations for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. B. Riley also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DOC. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.43.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $115.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 468.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $80,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.