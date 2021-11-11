Analysts Set Expectations for Stoke Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stoke Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.32) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.40). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Stoke Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.80) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STOK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $28.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.91. Stoke Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.04).

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,100 shares of company stock worth $426,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 59.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 293,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $2,027,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 243.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

