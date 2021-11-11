Analysts Set Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target at $12.85

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

FRHLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of FRHLF stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 24,782 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,461. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $10.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.4731 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

