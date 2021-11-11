Analysts Set Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) Target Price at €2.73

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (BIT:ISP) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €2.78 ($3.26).

ISP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €3.10 ($3.65) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.00 ($3.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €2.25 ($2.65) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Intesa Sanpaolo in a research report on Monday.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a fifty-two week low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

