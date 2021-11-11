Analysts Set SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) PT at $18.35

Shares of SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.35.

SEGXF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at $18.11 on Monday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.25.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

