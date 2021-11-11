Analysts Set Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Price Target at $16.46

Shares of Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.46.

LWSCF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Sienna Senior Living stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.69. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $13.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

