Analysts Set T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Target Price at $189.27

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $189.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $213.06 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $135.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.74.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

