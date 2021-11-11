Analysts Set Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) Target Price at $105.61

Shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TBK shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.07 target price (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $112.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of TBK stock opened at $126.10 on Monday. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $44.56 and a 12 month high of $129.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.83.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.14). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Bancorp will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director C Todd Sparks sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $324,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gail Lehmann sold 7,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $932,939.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,268 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,065 over the last 90 days. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 1,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company which offers traditional banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Factoring, Banking and Corporate. The Factoring segment includes the operations of Triumph Business Capital which offers factoring services.

