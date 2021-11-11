Analyzing Friendly Hills Bank (FHLB) & Its Peers

Friendly Hills Bank (OTCMKTS: FHLB) is one of 74 public companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Friendly Hills Bank to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Friendly Hills Bank has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Friendly Hills Bank’s competitors have a beta of 22.25, meaning that their average share price is 2,125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Friendly Hills Bank $6.77 million $1.02 million 19.71 Friendly Hills Bank Competitors $12.71 billion $1.61 billion 11.86

Friendly Hills Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Friendly Hills Bank. Friendly Hills Bank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Friendly Hills Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Friendly Hills Bank 15.01% N/A N/A Friendly Hills Bank Competitors 20.48% 10.70% 0.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Friendly Hills Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Friendly Hills Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Friendly Hills Bank Competitors 1065 3086 2574 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 58.20%. Given Friendly Hills Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Friendly Hills Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Friendly Hills Bank competitors beat Friendly Hills Bank on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Friendly Hills Bank Company Profile

Friendly Hills Bancorp. operates as a bank holding company. Its products include deposits, loans, savings and checking plans, cash management, mobile and online banking, business professional services, and other additional financial services. The company was founded on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Whittier, CA.

