Analyzing Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Great Western Bancorp has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Signature Bank has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Great Western Bancorp and Signature Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Great Western Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00 Signature Bank 0 0 14 1 3.07

Great Western Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $31.67, suggesting a potential downside of 11.45%. Signature Bank has a consensus target price of $307.53, suggesting a potential downside of 2.49%. Given Signature Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than Great Western Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Signature Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Great Western Bancorp 41.34% 17.97% 1.57% Signature Bank 37.52% 12.14% 0.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Great Western Bancorp and Signature Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Great Western Bancorp $491.71 million 4.01 $203.26 million $3.67 9.74 Signature Bank $2.01 billion 9.53 $528.36 million $13.95 22.61

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Great Western Bancorp. Great Western Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Signature Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Great Western Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Great Western Bancorp pays out 5.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Signature Bank pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Great Western Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.9% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Signature Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Great Western Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Signature Bank beats Great Western Bancorp on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Specialty Finance segment consists of financing and leasing products. The company was founded by John Tamberlane, Scott Aaron Shay, and Joseph J. DePaolo in September 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

