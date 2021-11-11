Analyzing The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG)

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) and Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and Sow Good’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Simply Good Foods $1.01 billion 3.79 $40.88 million $0.67 59.31 Sow Good $470,000.00 30.25 -$5.32 million N/A N/A

The Simply Good Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Sow Good.

Profitability

This table compares The Simply Good Foods and Sow Good’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Simply Good Foods 6.54% 10.44% 6.04% Sow Good N/A -61.18% -51.72%

Volatility & Risk

The Simply Good Foods has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sow Good has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for The Simply Good Foods and Sow Good, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Simply Good Foods 0 5 5 0 2.50 Sow Good 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus price target of $38.55, suggesting a potential downside of 3.01%. Given The Simply Good Foods’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe The Simply Good Foods is more favorable than Sow Good.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.4% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sow Good shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of The Simply Good Foods shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.8% of Sow Good shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

The Simply Good Foods beats Sow Good on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Sow Good

Sow Good, Inc. is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

