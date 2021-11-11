Andrew M. Weeks Sells 2,595 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Stock

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $326.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $247.41 and a 52 week high of $333.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $295.55 and its 200 day moving average is $301.40. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PH. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

