Andrew R. Heyer Sells 1,592 Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $135,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LOVE opened at $79.03 on Thursday. The Lovesac Company has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $95.51. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOVE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after buying an additional 927,377 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the third quarter worth $18,661,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 107.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after buying an additional 179,722 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 9.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,267,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,780,000 after buying an additional 106,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

