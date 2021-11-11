Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.41. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

AOMR stock opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10).

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director W D. Minami bought 4,500 shares of Angel Oak Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

