Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE:AOMR traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 84,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,193. Angel Oak Mortgage has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61.

Get Angel Oak Mortgage alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is an increase from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

In other news, Director W D. Minami purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.