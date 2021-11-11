Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ANNX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,658. The company has a market capitalization of $637.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.82. Annexon has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANNX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Annexon in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Annexon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

In other Annexon news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock worth $559,210 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANNX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 176.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon during the second quarter worth about $265,000.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

