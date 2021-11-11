Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Wedbush

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 27.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.53.

APLS stock opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $59,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $167,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

