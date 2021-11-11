Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Plans $2.11 Dividend

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 2.1059 per share on Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Shares of Aperam stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day moving average of $57.10. Aperam has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

APEMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aperam in a report on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Aperam to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

