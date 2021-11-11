Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Insider Selling

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) shares traded down 7.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $94.00 and last traded at $94.07. 7,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 456,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.05.

Specifically, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $295,392.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last quarter. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Appian alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Truist upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.43 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,926,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 119.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 669,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,289,000 after purchasing an additional 365,362 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Appian by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,281,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,217,000 after purchasing an additional 325,546 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Appian by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 346,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,049,000 after purchasing an additional 186,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Appian by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,737,000 after purchasing an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.