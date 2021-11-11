Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.15 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $91.56 on Thursday. Appian has a 12 month low of $75.45 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.15 and a 200-day moving average of $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.43 and a beta of 1.73.

Get Appian alerts:

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.00% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Appian will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Truist upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.43.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $387,884.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Appian worth $82,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.