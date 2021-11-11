Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.04. B. Riley also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

APLE opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -77.24 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,909.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 331,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after buying an additional 315,100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 13,064 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,294,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,865,000 after buying an additional 474,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $94,503.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is -19.05%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

