Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS.

NASDAQ AGTC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,855. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $9.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $106.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied Genetic Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 321.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGTC has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy platform to develop transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. It has clinical trials in the field of ophthalmology, optogenetics, adrenoleukodystrophy, and otology.

