Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

APTX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 122,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aptinyx stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

Read More: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.