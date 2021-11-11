Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Announces Earnings Results

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share.
APTX stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 122,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,382. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $2.57. Aptinyx has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.73. The stock has a market cap of $161.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.
About Aptinyx
Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.
