Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

APTX stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.32. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptinyx stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 244.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

