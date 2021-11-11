AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 47,226 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 173.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,411 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 47,226 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDD. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,904 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $20,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,511,268 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $540,045,000 after acquiring an additional 600,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,890,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 202.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 724,036 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $19,868,000 after acquiring an additional 484,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $348,880. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE DDD opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems Co. has a 52-week low of $6.89 and a 52-week high of $56.50.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a net margin of 48.39% and a return on equity of 0.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

