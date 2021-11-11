AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 60,099 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,099 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

GNL stock opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.87. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is presently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.