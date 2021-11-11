AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 1,225 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,330,000 after buying an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,696,000 after buying an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after buying an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 125,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 47,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inspire Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.83.

INSP stock opened at $269.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $251.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.41. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.18 and a 52-week high of $286.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.