AQR Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,817,000 after buying an additional 245,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after buying an additional 185,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Getty Realty by 875.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 152,404 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in Getty Realty by 50.7% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 334,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 112,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Getty Realty by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,937,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,083,000 after buying an additional 84,077 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE GTY opened at $32.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.00. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.94 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $39.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.61 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 51.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 89.14%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

