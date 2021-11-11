AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Sleep Number worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.4% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 5.2% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

SNBR opened at $84.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $61.98 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.18.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.