AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 5.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,719,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,933,000 after acquiring an additional 190,748 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,212,000 after acquiring an additional 35,806 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 133.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 813.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $6,581,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HDB opened at $71.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $84.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $131.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

