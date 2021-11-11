AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 446 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of M/I Homes worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $583,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $626,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 110.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 26,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes stock opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.40 and its 200 day moving average is $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.44). M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.