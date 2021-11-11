Arcblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.39 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $19.12 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000300 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.89 or 0.00217970 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00091060 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

ABT is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

Arcblock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

