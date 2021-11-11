Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 183,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 41,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 98,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 36,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 823,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,004,000 after buying an additional 552,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.22.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.02. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.23 and a 52 week high of $43.72.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

