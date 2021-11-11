Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.
Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.43.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ardagh Metal Packaging
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.
