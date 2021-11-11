Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.32.

Shares of NYSE AMBP opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter valued at $1,391,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

