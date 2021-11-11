Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider R. Kipp Deveer Sells 79,435 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 79,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.55, for a total transaction of $6,795,664.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

R. Kipp Deveer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 42,015 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $3,602,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, R. Kipp Deveer sold 30,608 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,631,369.76.

On Monday, November 1st, R. Kipp Deveer sold 29,224 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $2,464,459.92.

On Friday, October 29th, R. Kipp Deveer sold 32,122 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.83, for a total transaction of $2,724,909.26.

Shares of ARES traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.95. 758,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 795,560. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. Ares Management Co. has a 12-month low of $43.57 and a 12-month high of $88.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 97.92%.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,145,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,926,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,436,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $253,707,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 10,138.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Ares Management by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 5,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

