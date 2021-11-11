Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.

ARLO stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $642.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arlo Technologies stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

