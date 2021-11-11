Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS.
ARLO stock opened at $7.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The company has a market capitalization of $642.12 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $10.49.
In other news, Director Miller Joycelyn Carter sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ARLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Arlo Technologies Company Profile
Arlo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision and development of cloud infrastructure and mobile app for smart connected devices. It offers wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors, smart security lights, and audio doorbell. The company was founded in January 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
See Also: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.