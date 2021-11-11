ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by 43.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.1%.

ARR stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $952.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.96.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 144.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

ARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jonestrading downgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 5,568 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

