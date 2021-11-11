Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.13 EPS

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS.

Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,691. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 0.72. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $197.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.67.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

